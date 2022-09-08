The world of sport has reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby and cycling, while others are paying tribute by holding a minute's silence.

Some sporting events in Britain scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, including England's second day of play against South Africa in Test cricket.

Golf's PGA Championship at Wentworth in England was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke of the Queen's death, with no play to be held on Friday UK time. In cycling, the Tour of Britain called off Friday's sixth stage before also cancelling the weekend's remaining stages.

The NRL will pay respects with a minute of silence before kick-off on Friday events, as will the AFL. The US Open has also marked a minute of silence, with the Formula One expected to do the same this weekend.

"Always much loved in Brisbane," the Brisbane Broncos said in a tweet paying their respects.

With Reuters