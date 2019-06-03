US Politics

Morrison talks down fears of a US-Australia trade dispute

Australia is playing down talk of US trade dispute.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down suggestions of a trade spat with the United States, which is reportedly considering tariffs on aluminium exports from Down Under.

"We have an arrangement with the United States, and we are working within that arrangement," Mr Morrison said, trying to take the heat out of a potentially damaging row. 

Scott Morrison played down suggestions of a trade spat with the United States.
The New York Times on Sunday reported President Donald Trump's administration had considered a tax on the multi-billion-dollar industry.

Australia supplies around six per cent of US aluminium, a product used in everything from cans to aircraft parts. 

Officials in Canberra had won an exemption on steel and aluminium tariffs last year, but some in Washington appear to have had second thoughts. 

President Donald Trump's administration had reportedly considered a tax on the multi-billion-dollar Australian market.
A levy on Australian goods would open up a new front it Trump's trade wars and be embarrassing for Morrison's recently re-elected government, which has touted close ties with the White House. 

Workers sort freshly harvested bananas to be exported, at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico.

Mexico, US business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat

Australia's ambassador to Washington, Joe Hockey, has been lauded at home as a "Trump whisperer" but is due to return home soon, to be replaced by former NSW Senator Arthur Sinodinos. 

Ambassador Joe Hockey.
Ambassador Joe Hockey.
Mr Morrison said his government was "working closely with the US officials and the White House on all those issues." 

