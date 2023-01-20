A Liberal Party member delivers assessment of why the party lost last year's federal election

A Liberal Party member delivers assessment of why the party lost last year's federal electionPlay00:59Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (921.75KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesQueensland Police apologise for the force's historical mistreatment of LGBTIQ+ communitiesHundreds of people have demonstrated against France in Burkina FasoAdvocates call on the WA government to stop mistreatment in a juvenile detention facilityThe United States has confirmed it is monitoring the movements of a Russian spy ship