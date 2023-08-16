A man charged with murder following the death of a woman in Sydney's west

A man charged with murder following the death of a woman in Sydney's westPlay00:48Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (747KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesA suspected act of vandalism on Sydney train network saw Matildas fans face long delays travelling homeLithuania to close two border crossing points with Belarus amid tense geopolitical environmentThe British Museum dismisses a member of staff after items from its collection found to be missingThousands of Matildas fans crushed after painful loss to England