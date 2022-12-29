A man drowns on a popular Queensland beach

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen A man drowns on a popular Queensland beachPlay00:28SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (441KB)Published 29 December 2022 at 12:22pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 December 2022 at 12:22pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTributes for an Australian killed in UkraineUkraine gets additional aid from FranceAustralians urged to donate blood over the new year holidaysAustralia decides not to impose COVID-19 testing requirements on arrivals from China