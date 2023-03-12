A man is in a critical condition after being struck by lightning during severe storms in Queensland

Tim Tszyu is a world champion after knocking out Tony Harrison in their super-welterweight showdown in Sydney

NSW Labor announces a plan to ease cost of rising electricity bills

Climate activists in The Hague protest what they describe as state support for fossil fuel industry

Hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets of Israel to protest judiciary reform