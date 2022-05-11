SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen A new poll points to electoral defeat for Josh Frydenberg Play01:54EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.74 MB)Published 11 May 2022 at 12:42pmTags .Published 11 May 2022 at 12:42pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesDominic Perrottet says police will find those behind brazen gangland killlingSurvey finds older Australians want to avoid living in nursing homes A woman dies in floodwaters in north Queensland Ukraine makes gains against Russian troops