A powerful explosion has killed more than 50 worshippers after prayers at a Kabul mosque

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen A powerful explosion has killed more than 50 worshippers after prayers at a Kabul mosquePlay01:09EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06 MB)Published 30 April 2022 at 7:26amTags .Published 30 April 2022 at 7:26amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAustralia's Eurovision contender Sheldon Riley flies to Italy to compete in the global song contestThe leader of besieged Mariupol has vowed never to give over the Ukrainian cityUnited States President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to provide up to US$33 billion to help KyivThe federal coalition has pledged to cut the cost of medications for blood pressure and high cholesterol