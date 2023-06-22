A scientist who dived to the Titanic wreckage two decades is calling for a halt to all trips to the site.Play01:23Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.27MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesNew Zealand Prime Minister responds to US President Joe Biden's claim that Xi JinPing is a dictator.A Monash professor says more innovation is required for sustainability.Rain-triggered floods wrecked various towns of India's northeastern Assam stateEllyse Perry shines for Australia in day one of the Women's Ashes.