A suspected act of vandalism on Sydney train network saw Matildas fans face long delays travelling home

A suspected act of vandalism on Sydney train network saw Matildas fans face long delays travelling homePlay00:42Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (661.88KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesLithuania to close two border crossing points with Belarus amid tense geopolitical environmentThe British Museum dismisses a member of staff after items from its collection found to be missingThousands of Matildas fans crushed after painful loss to EnglandAustralia lose to Brazil amid preparations for Basketball World Cup