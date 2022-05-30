SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen A third Pacific Island nation has signed a deal with China Play01:39EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.5 MB)Published 30 May 2022 at 5:07pmTags .Published 30 May 2022 at 5:07pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew Nationals leader says he wants party to be in winning position at next election Newly elected Libs leader looking to help small business US President Joe Biden visits Texas shooting site Free flu jab now available for NSW residents