Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour BridgePlay01:15EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.15 MB)Published 19 June 2022 at 12:41pmSource: SBS News .Published 19 June 2022 at 12:41pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesNATO Secretary-General says war in Ukraine could take yearsNew Zealand prepares to celebrate Maori New YearRefugee advocates call for visa status changes ahead of World Refugee DayThousands to celebrate Feast of Corpus Christi