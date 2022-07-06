SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Air alerts issued in Ukraine Play00:48SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (755.63 KB)Published 6 July 2022 at 12:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 6 July 2022 at 12:24pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesDisaster recovery payments available from tomorrow People in Ukraine's Donetsk region told to evacuate Police charge Fourth of July shooting suspect Victoria extends pandemic declaration