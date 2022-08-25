SBS News - Google - Shorts

AIS launches new study on the effect of mestruation and contraceptives on female athletes

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2022 at 5:33pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 25 August 2022 at 5:33pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Federal Government to look at options for Ukrainian Embassy in Canberra

VIC Government to provide families with increased free primary care

Australians raided $1.6 billion in superannuation savings to pay for surgeries

Interest groups join Greens call for a national rent-freeze