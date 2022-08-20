Al-Shabab sets off two car bombs outside a hotel in Somalia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Al-Shabab sets off two car bombs outside a hotel in SomaliaPlay00:34SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (524.25KB)Published 20 August 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 August 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesA man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting at a Swedish shopping centreA life sentence for an IS member who beheaded four AmericansA survivor of the Bali bombing disappointed that Uma Patek may be let out soonThe Prime Minister of Finland takes a drug screening test