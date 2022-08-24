Albanese insists government not distracted from major issues, amidst Morrison saga

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Albanese insists government not distracted from major issues, amidst Morrison sagaPlay01:44SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.59MB)Published 24 August 2022 at 2:59pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 August 2022 at 2:59pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGreens push for Royal Commission style inquiry into Scott Morrison ministry appointments sagaUkraine marks six months since the Russian invasionFormer Malaysian prime minister jailed for corruptionPowerful earthquake causes panic on Indonesia's Sumatra island