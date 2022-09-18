Albanese joins world leaders in London ahead of the Queen's funeral

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Albanese joins world leaders in London ahead of the Queen's funeralPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1020.38KB)Published 19 September 2022 at 9:19amSource: SBS News .Published 19 September 2022 at 9:19amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe Queen's passing "a loss that leaves a giant hole", says BidenMore bodies exhumed from mass grave in UkraineWorld leaders gather in London for Queen's funeralIndigenous leaders speak of their sorrow about colonisation