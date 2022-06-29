SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Albanese to make NATO address Play00:48SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (747.38 KB)Published 29 June 2022 at 4:00pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 June 2022 at 4:00pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesColombia releases results of truth commission Search for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukThree arrested after discovery of dozens of bodies in Texas lorrySydney climate protestors say they will not stop despite 12 arrests