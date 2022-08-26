AM BULLETIN 27 AUGUST 2022_SBS_ID_19082428.mp3
Published 27 August 2022
Anthony Albanese is today [[AUG 27]] marking 100 days as Prime Minister; A former High Court Justice to lead an inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret appointment to ministries; In sport, Sydney Rooster's forward Victor Radley won't be playing in the last game of the season after suffering a concussion.
