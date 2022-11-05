SBS News

AM Bulletin 5 November 2022

Published 5 November 2022 at 7:00am
Presented by Debora Groake
In this bulletin, Moscow-installed officials in occupied Kherson say Russian troops are “most likely” to be withdrawn from the city; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Beijing and warns against the use of force on Taiwan; and in cricket, injured captain Aaron Finch will not play in the T-20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

