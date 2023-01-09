SBS News - Google - Shorts

AMA calls for reducing lengthy waitlists for elective surgeries in New South Wales.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2023 at 12:18pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 9 January 2023 at 12:18pm
Source: SBS News
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Novak Djokavic ready for the Australian Open

Republicans blame Joe Biden for chaos at US border

Boy dies after car crash in New South Wales

Ukraine's military denies Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers