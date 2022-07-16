AMA president says mask mandates should be considered

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen AMA president says mask mandates should be consideredPlay01:10SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.07MB)Published 17 July 2022 at 6:35amSource: SBS News .Published 17 July 2022 at 6:35amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodes$750 pandemic payment to be split between Commonwealth and states Sydney Opera House unveils upgraded Concert Hall Drug lord Rafeal Caro Quintero has been captured in MexicoIsraelis expected to be able to fly directly to Saudi Arabia next year