An Australian and European study reveals the world is in its sixth mass extinction event

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen An Australian and European study reveals the world is in its sixth mass extinction eventPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (912KB)Published 17 December 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 December 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS NewsListen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe latest COVID-19 wave is likely to peak across Australia before ChristmasFIFA's president says football is not about politicsTwitter suspends several journalists' accountsTen people including five children perish in France fire