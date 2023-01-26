An eight year old child is struck by lightning on the NSW south coast

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian travellers left stranded in Japan by Jetstar after multiple flight delays

Senior welfare officials due to appear before royal commission into the failed robodebt scheme

Chris Hipkins likely to make Australia his first overseas destination as New Zealand Prime Minister

Novak Djokovic's father photographed posing with supporters of Russian president at Australian Open