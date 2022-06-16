SBS News - Google - Shorts

An extra year of learning introduced for pre-schoolers in NSW and Victoria

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2022 at 1:49pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 16 June 2022 at 1:49pm
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

The Prime Minister officially signs off on more ambitious climate change goals

The federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackouts

Australia submits more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations

Socceroos player Awer Mabil thanks adopted country Australia