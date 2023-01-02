SBS News - Google - Shorts

An off-duty police officer drowns after saving the life of a teenager in NSW

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 4:42pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 2 January 2023 at 4:42pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Celebration over Croatia's switch to the euro and entry into Europe's borderless zone

Authorities have stepped up their search for a woman missing in south-east Queensland

South Africa aims to break Australia's winning streak ahead of the third cricket Test in Sydney

Search for missing woman in QLD ramps up