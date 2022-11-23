Ancient Indigenous rock carvings returning to Tasmanian home

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Ancient Indigenous rock carvings returning to Tasmanian homePlay00:49SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.5MB)Published 24 November 2022 at 6:55amSource: SBS News .Published 24 November 2022 at 6:55amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFashion brands "named and shamed" in Oxfam report for failing to provide decent wages.Study claims the industrial relations law could help reduce gender pay gap.International police operation leads to arrest of six men in Sydney for drug trafficking.Claims the Jukan Gorge "could happen again" unless the law is changed.