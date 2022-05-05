Animal rights activists cautious of Labor's policy to ban live sheep exports

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Animal rights activists cautious of Labor's policy to ban live sheep exportsPlay00:52EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (806.63 KB)Published 6 May 2022 at 9:21amTags .Published 6 May 2022 at 9:21amTagsAnimal rights activists cautious of Labor's policy to ban live sheep exportsSHARELatest podcast episodesFirst Nations group wants Yoorrook Justice Commission to be longerChina agrees with Solomon Islands criticism of AustraliaA UN convoy to evacuate civilians from steelworks in UkraineWHO says true COVID-19 death toll is 15 million