Another 40 Australians die with COVID-19 as rules ease across the country

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Another 40 Australians die with COVID-19 as rules ease across the countryPlay01:01EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (960 KB)Published 23 April 2022 at 2:58pmTags .Published 23 April 2022 at 2:58pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesCoalition pledges $20 million for fishers, campers, and boatersLabor's Richard Marles defends 2019 China speechZelenskyy thanks UK for assistanceUkraine wants to join the EU