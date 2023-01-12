Anthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliament

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Anthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliamentPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (912.75KB)Published 12 January 2023 at 1:31pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 January 2023 at 1:31pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBiden denies classified document wrongdoingAustralia's renewable energy expertise to be showcasedAustralia's renewable energy expertise to be showcasedTennis star Naomi Osaka pregnant