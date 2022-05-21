SBS News - Google - Shorts

Anthony Albanese pledges to bring Australians together after defeating the Liberal-National coalition

Published 22 May 2022 at 7:03am
Zoe Daniel and Allegra Spender are each set to claim House of Representatives seats as independent candidates

The Greens are declaring a "Greens-slide" in the lower house, on track for an electoral win

Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the federal election.

Labor's Penny Wong will become the new Senate Leader and federal Foreign Affairs Minister