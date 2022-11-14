SBS News - Google - Shorts

Anthony Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today in Bali

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 8:53am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 15 November 2022 at 8:53am
Source: SBS News
Anthony Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today in Bali
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three dead after a shooting in the United States

Flooding in the NSW town of Forbes

The world's population will hit eight billion today

Ukraine's President triumphantly visits Kherson