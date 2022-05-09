Around 60 people feared dead after bomb blast in eastern Ukraine

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Around 60 people feared dead after bomb blast in eastern UkrainePlay00:42EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (658.88 KB)Published 9 May 2022 at 12:11pmTags .Published 9 May 2022 at 12:11pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesTasmania's Premier has COVID-19 At least 31 dead in hotel gas explosion in CubaThe Labor party announces a $150 million plan for teachingHorrified reaction to Taliban edict for Afghan women