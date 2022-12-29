Around one million people expected to attend the Sydney Harbour for the New Year's Eve fireworks display

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Around one million people expected to attend the Sydney Harbour for the New Year's Eve fireworks displayPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.11MB)Published 30 December 2022 at 7:27amSource: SBS News .Published 30 December 2022 at 7:27amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTennis players at upcoming Australian Open will compete for more than $100 million in prize moneyBarricades in Kosovo erected by Serbians to be taken downNSW emergency authorities issue a flood evacuation order for residents of MenindeeCatholics pray for Pope Benedict as his health deteriorates