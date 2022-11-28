SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen ASIO lowers Australia's national terrorism threat level from 'probable' to 'possible'.Play01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.09MB)Published 28 November 2022 at 2:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 28 November 2022 at 2:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe Socceroos say they have no plans to play it safe, as they gear up for the World Cup clash with Denmark.Protests continue in China, police arrests demonstrators.Mark Dreyfus is calls for bipartisanship support to establish a National-Anti Corruption Commission.Australian Red Cross launches new program to increase blood donors