At least 31 dead following four explosions at an Afghan mosque

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen At least 31 dead following four explosions at an Afghan mosquePlay00:40EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (617.25 KB)Published 22 April 2022 at 7:09amTags .Published 22 April 2022 at 7:09amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesVladimir Putin claims victory over Mariupol Anthony Albanese isolating after contracting COVID-19 Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 96th birthday Djokovic doesn't support Wimbledon ban on players from Russia and Belarus