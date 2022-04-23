At least one dead after strong earthquake hits Bosnia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen At least one dead after strong earthquake hits BosniaPlay00:43EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (670.13 KB)Published 23 April 2022 at 7:33pmTags .Published 23 April 2022 at 7:33pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesGovernor-General to travel to Fiji on state visitUN Secretary-General to meet with leaders of Russia and UkraineAustralian rental prices up in first quarter of 2022French presidential candidates make final pitches to voters