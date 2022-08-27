At least two dead in an air strike on a kindergarten in northern Ethiopia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen At least two dead in an air strike on a kindergarten in northern EthiopiaPlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05MB)Published 27 August 2022 at 4:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 27 August 2022 at 4:45pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalls for the Greek PM to resignVictoria bringing back the AFL grand final parade after a two year hiatusNBA start lends his support to Indigenous voice to parliamentAustralian companies report profits despite COVID