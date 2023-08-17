Attack coach Brad Davis quits as Wallabies prepare to fly out for Rugby World Cup

Attack coach Brad Davis quits as Wallabies prepare to fly out for Rugby World CupPlay01:13Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.11MB) .Attack coach Brad Davis quits as Wallabies prepare to fly out for Rugby World CupShareLatest podcast episodesCharities welcome government measures to ease housing crisis but call for further reformLeading koala conservation groups calling for immediate government action to protect the speciesTransgender youth in US state of North Carolina lose access to gender-affirming treatmentWest African regional bloc says it's ready to enter Niger militarily if diplomatic efforts fail