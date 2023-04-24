Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Audio news feature: A decade after the Rana Plaza disaster, how has the fast fashion industry changed?
On the 10th anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster, survivor Renu Begum holds up a photo of her son who died in the 2013 event. Source: AAP / Piya Biswas
It has been ten years since the Rana Plaza garment factory collapse, a tragedy that killed more than 1,100 workers in Bangladesh. The tragedy spurred widespread concern about worker safety and the need to improve accountability in supply chains. But some advocates say workers continue to operate in terrible conditions.
