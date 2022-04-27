Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to five years prison on corruption charges

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to five years prison on corruption chargesPlay05:37EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (10.31 MB)Published 27 April 2022 at 4:50pmTags .Published 27 April 2022 at 4:50pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesTreasurer Josh Frydenberg reacts to higher-than-expected inflation rateUkrainian civilians evacuated as Russian shelling continuesGovernment under pressure to help Aboriginal families after ‘predatory’ funeral insurer’s collapseCOVID-19 isolation requirements for household contacts phased out across Aus.