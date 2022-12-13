SBS News - Google - Shorts

Australia and Vanuatu sign Pacific security agreement

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2022 at 5:12pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 13 December 2022 at 5:12pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro clash with police in Brazil

Worst word or phrase for 2022 revealed

QLD government says it's taking forensic report "seriously"

Damning report released into Queensland DNA forensic lab