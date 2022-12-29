Australia decides not to impose COVID-19 testing requirements on arrivals from China

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia decides not to impose COVID-19 testing requirements on arrivals from ChinaPlay01:00SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (934.5KB)Published 29 December 2022 at 12:23pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 December 2022 at 12:23pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTributes for an Australian killed in UkraineUkraine gets additional aid from FranceAustralians urged to donate blood over the new year holidaysA man drowns on a popular Queensland beach