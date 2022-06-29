Australia fast-tracking negotiations for EU trade deal

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia fast-tracking negotiations for EU trade dealPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04 MB)Published 30 June 2022 at 7:44amSource: SBS News .Published 30 June 2022 at 7:44amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesAustralia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong calling for deeper Malaysia tiesNSW train strike enters its second dayNSW teachers on strike todayCalls for abolishing skilled occupation list visas