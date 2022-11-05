Australia in bid to host 2026 Climate Change conference

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia in bid to host 2026 Climate Change conferencePlay01:23SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.27MB)Published 6 November 2022 at 7:03amSource: SBS News .Published 6 November 2022 at 7:03amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThousands protest in Ghana urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to resignSeveral communities in New South Wales remain on high flood alertNew South Wales government to tighten up disclosure rules for politiciansAn Australian man has died in Ukraine