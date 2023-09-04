Australia raises concerns with China over Tibet human rights abuses

Australia raises concerns with China over Tibet human rights abusesPlay00:50Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (783KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe bodies of three US Marines killed in the Northern Territory begin their journey homeVanuatu's parliament elects Sato Kilman as prime minister in secret ballotReport finds that 3,500 species alien to Australia are detrimentalMan arrested trying to drown a child in Pilbara region of Western Australia