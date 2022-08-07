Australia stands by its approach to the Taiwan stoush

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia stands by its approach to the Taiwan stoushPlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (734.63KB)Published 7 August 2022 at 5:40pmSource: SBS News .Published 7 August 2022 at 5:40pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOpposition unsure about climate bill lawsFurther push for wider NSW political investigationMan dies while under police custody in MelbourneThe Seekers pay their respects to Judith Durham