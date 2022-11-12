Australia to send another 30 Bushmasters to Ukraine

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia to send another 30 Bushmasters to UkrainePlay00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (853.13KB)Published 13 November 2022 at 8:12amSource: SBS News .Published 13 November 2022 at 8:12amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUS President Joe Biden at the ASEAN summitBloc of nations move to isolate Russia at G20Covid cruise ship sails off to TasmaniaNew Zealand defeat England in women's rugby world cup