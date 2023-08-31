Australian and European ministers hold talks to resolve impasse over potential free trade pact

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia's presidential spokesman announces country's plans to develop close ties with North Korea

PM Anthony Albanese may no longer have chance to meet with Chinese president on sidelines of G20 summit

Australian and East Timorese soldiers injured after armoured vehicle rolled during military training

The Melbourne Storm extend their winning streak to 14 games