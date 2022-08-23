Australian boxing star George Kambosos Junior enacts a rematch clause in a bid to win back his world titles

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian boxing star George Kambosos Junior enacts a rematch clause in a bid to win back his world titlesPlay01:15SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.14MB)Published 23 August 2022 at 5:27pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 August 2022 at 5:27pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTorres Strait leaders call for alternative to Uluru statementG20 to discuss improving the lives of women around the worldCalls to increase the number of electricians in AustraliaFormer PM's ministries legal but " not consistent with responsible government."